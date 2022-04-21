iDenfy joins RBFC Global for payments' security with ID verification

Identity theft in the financial sector has pushed companies to strengthen their security systems. In many cases, the efforts go to implementing full-stack identity verification services to verify newly registered clients and protect existing ones. Verifying genuine customers through ID verification also means that the company complies with regulations such as KYC and AML.
According to a recent report by Zippia, 41% of financial institutions are inadequate to meet AML compliance, which makes them exposed to more risks. As a solution, fraud prevention specialists recommend continually looking out for suspicious activities via automated fraud prevention measures. However, if the identity verification takes too many steps, customers tend to abandon the platform despite the company’s efforts to prevent fraud.
Now, iDenfy is responsible for RBFC Global’s customers and their safety. The newly implemented authentication process will assure compliance with the latest regulations, which played a role in the forming of the partnership. According to RBFC Global, they saved costs, as iDenfy’s ID verification handles the work, and the company doesn't need to worry about hiring their own employees to check the ID documents manually.
For more information about iDenfy, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions