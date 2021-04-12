iDenfy, Emirex team up to offer identity verification services

Emirex, a tokenisation and blockchain advisory in the MENA region, has selected Lithuania’s iDenfy for identity verification services.
This new partnership will now provide Emirex clients with technology to make their online transactions secure with user-friendly processes. The blockchain company operates out of Dubai, UAE and have decided to provide identification verification to protect their services from being used in a fraudulent manner, or to engage in criminal activity.
Since iDenfy’s services are compliant with KYC processes, Emirex can reject applicants who display questionable behaviour or have participated in unlawful activities. Furthermore, the collaboration allows the team at Emirex to monitor their clients’ activities to avoid security breaches.
Emirex representatives have shared that their onboarding process will now reflect the new partnership by guiding new clients through an advanced identification process, according to the official press release. Within approximately a few minutes, the user will receive a confirmation of completion where they will learn if their identity verification passed or failed.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions