iDenfy, Emirex team up to offer identity verification services

Monday 12 April 2021 13:43 CET | News

Emirex, a tokenisation and blockchain advisory in the MENA region, has selected Lithuania’s iDenfy for identity verification services.

This new partnership will now provide Emirex clients with technology to make their online transactions secure with user-friendly processes. The blockchain company operates out of Dubai, UAE and have decided to provide identification verification to protect their services from being used in a fraudulent manner, or to engage in criminal activity.

Since iDenfy’s services are compliant with KYC processes, Emirex can reject applicants who display questionable behaviour or have participated in unlawful activities. Furthermore, the collaboration allows the team at Emirex to monitor their clients’ activities to avoid security breaches.

Emirex representatives have shared that their onboarding process will now reflect the new partnership by guiding new clients through an advanced identification process, according to the official press release. Within approximately a few minutes, the user will receive a confirmation of completion where they will learn if their identity verification passed or failed.


