iDenfy designs an identity verification application on Bubble

According to the official press release, iDenfy’s KYC plugin on the no-code platform is designed to serve as a straightforward, simple, and highly affordable identity verification option on the market. iDenfy presented a new opportunity for businesses looking to simplify their KYC compliance burdens with easier, more affordable, and accessible ID verification options iDenfy announced its new KYC application on Bubble, a well-established no-code platform that facilitates app development through a drag-and-drop editor.
Moreover, iDenfy's new KYC plugin on Bubble allows businesses to meet KYC requirements by using a completely free identity verification service, eliminating the need to build the entire solution from scratch. According to iDenfy, by choosing this approach, startups, and SMBs can save costs and streamline KYC checks without having to worry about the hassle of heavy coding or handling large data volumes.
iDenfy's KYC plugin provides built-in features for document verification, facial recognition, and 3D liveness detection. Additionally, it offers the option of real-time human supervision for manual identity verification checks, ensuring complete accuracy.
