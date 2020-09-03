Sections
News

iDenfy chosen by Xcoins for identity verification

Thursday 3 September 2020 14:24 CET | News

Xcoins and iDenfy have entered into a partnership to make the identity verification process easier for people who want to invest in virtual currency through Xcoins.

Xcoins is a digital currency exchange platform that enables people to buy virtual currency online, using a Mastercard or Visa card. The Malta-based company was founded in 2016 with an aim to create a platform that offers buyers a frictionless experience when investing in virtual currency. To work towards their objective, they have entered a partnership with iDenfy.

iDenfy is an identity verification service provider in Lithuania, which will be helping Xcoins make their identity verification process more comfortable. At Xcoins, verifying users’ identities is an essential process that all customers must go through before using their service. The process also helps them make their platform transparent, secure, and fully complied with KYC and AML  directives. The company’s solution is powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence that can verify a customer’s identity in a safe way. The company combines ID verification, face recognition, and liveness detection in one identity verification solution. 


Keywords: Xcoins, iDenfy, user verification, identity verification, machine learning, artificial intelligence, ID verification, face recognition, liveness detection
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
