iDenfy augments its AML screening with ongoing monitoring

With the idea to minimise fines, branch out to wider spheres, and make compliance simple, iDenfy introduced anti-money laundering (AML) checks for companies. According to the identity verification and compliance company, its service is designed to maximise security for those who want to make sure that they are partnering up with a transparent, professional organisation.
iDenfy’s risk database covers politically exposed persons (PEPs) information, international sanctions, and law enforcement watchlists, such as Interpol, World Bank, FBI, and Europol, alongside reviewing negative media. For instance, a ‘PEP’ is a person with a prominent public position that automatically makes them susceptible to corruption, bribery, or similar money laundering crimes, according to the press release.
Compared to paper-like traditional banking methods, according to iDenfy, these results are granted due to advanced data and analytics techniques used in iDenfy’s software, such as artificial intelligence. Due to changes in compliance regulations, iDenfy’s new approach suggests protecting businesses from fraudulent activity by monitoring and updating the data lists daily.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions