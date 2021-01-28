|
|
|
|
|
|
ID R&D, SimpleTech launch voice authentication capability in WhatsApp

Thursday 28 January 2021 15:19 CET | News

ID R&D, a US-based provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics, and SimpleTech, an Uruguay-based provider of RPA and conversation management software, have launched an in-app voice biometric authentication capability within WhatsApp for Business.

Businesses can now use WhatsApp to enable secure interactions and payments based on a person’s voice. The user taps the microphone icon to record and send a short voice message for authentication.

The voice passphrase enrolment process takes 20 seconds and is performed within WhatsApp. When a user’s identity needs to be verified, their voice is matched and checked for authenticity to protect against spoofing using ID R&D algorithms.


More: Link


Keywords: ID R&D, SimpleTech, WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Business, authentication, securing transactions, fraud prevention,
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
