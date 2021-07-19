|
HooYu launches KYC solution for the German gambling market

Monday 19 July 2021 13:48 CET | News

UK-based KYC provider HooYu has announced the launch of a new KYC solution for the German gambling market.

The solution orchestrates Schufa identity data checks, KJM-approved facial biometrics and ID document validation, video verification with a live human agent, PEPs and Sanctions watchlist screening, as well as payment card checks.

This range of services can be orchestrated via HooYu to make gaming operators compliant with age verification and KYC requirements in the German market. The five services can be orchestrated to deliver different journeys for different customer lifecycle stages such as sign-up, high-value deposit, fraud risk, and payout.


Keywords: KYC, gambling, identity verification, biometrics
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Germany
