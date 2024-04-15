Subscribe
HID launches additional services

Monday 15 April 2024 12:45 CET | News

US-based identity solutions provider HID has announced the launch of additional services, as well as its plans to upgrade some of its products. 

As part of its development strategy, HID introduced the OMNIKEY SE Reader Core, which follows its iCLASS SE Reader Module line that enables third-party solutions for contactless access leveraging near-field communication (NFC) or Bluetooth.

US-based identity solutions provider HID has announced the launch of additional services, as well as its plans to upgrade some of its products.

HID’s new capabilities

Through the OMNIKEY SE Reader Core, HID aims to enable access control with RFID-based authentication and verification for several use cases, including elevators, turnstiles, EV charging stations, vending machines, smart lockers, and attendance tracking. Additionally, the module supports high and low-frequency credentials, such as HID Mobile Access via Bluetooth Low Energy and Apple Wallet. According to the company’s officials, the OMNIKEY SE Reader Core is developed on the OMNIKEY platform which intends to improve and optimise HID’s desktop reader and reader module offerings to create a unified embedded product portfolio. The module also comes mobile-ready, including Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) to deliver credentials in Apple Wallet.

Furthermore, HID also announced that it introduced access control mobile credentials in Google Wallet, enabling users to access buildings, spaces, and systems. The mobile credential was built in collaboration with smart building software creators Smart Spaces and Cohesion. The companies intend to leverage the Google Wallet mobile credentials for company badges that can be distributed remotely on Android phones. At the time of the announcement, the mobile credentials were limited to 10 countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France.

The current news follows HID and Temenos’ partnership with Santander International, with the three companies aiming to deliver enhanced customer authentication for the latter’s digital banking platform. As part of their alliance, HID, Temenos, and Santander intended to increase authentication capabilities and secure Santander’s platform’s digital channels.

HID

