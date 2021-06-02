|
News

HeyTrade partners Veriff to boost the onboarding process for its customers

Wednesday 2 June 2021 14:22 CET | News

HeyTrade, a Spain-based investing platform provider, has partnered with Veriff, a global identity verification provider, to boost the onboarding process for HeyTrade customers.

By integrating Veriff, HeyTrade clients can validate the authenticity of their identity by taking a photograph of their government-issued ID and a selfie. Veriff checks that the ID is genuine and then matches it to the user’s face. This process checks that the person is legitimate and ready to start investing through the app.

Founded in June 2020, HeyTrade is an investment platform that allows retail investors to trade across markets and assets through open banking.

Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organisations to build trust with their customers through automated online IDV. Veriff’s decision engine can analyse thousands of technological and behavioural variables in seconds, matching people to more than 9,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries.


