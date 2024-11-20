Hertz to utilise Sift's AI-enabled fraud platform

As part of the collaboration, Hertz, which is a car rental company operating both on and offline, leverages Sift to protect payment details from being illicitly used and to prevent trusted customer loyalty accounts from being compromised by bad actors to steal cars. In addition, the company focuses on the prevention of payment abuse and account takeover (ATO) while providing an augmented experience for customers.
The announcement comes shortly after Sift updated its account takeover fraud solution, with the company improving fraud risk protection throughout the entire consumer journey. Among the added capabilities, the company mentions identity-centric accuracy, optimised integrations, and advanced controls, among others. Also, Sift launched new behaviour tracking features and a VIP Fast Pass for industries with high transaction volumes.
Moreover, through Sift’s AI-powered fraud decisioning platform, Hertz is set to continue to scale its operations, having the assurance that tools are implemented to help safeguard its physical property and its customers and their accounts.
Besides working with Sift, Hertz also teamed up with Stripe in March 2024 to support payments for its car rental brands. The partnership enabled Hertz to merge the majority of its in-person and online payment volume onto Stripe, with the move being part of the company’s digital rental strategy. Also, the alliance assists Hertz in offering its customers additional digital payment methods that could equip them with more efficient and optimised rental experiences.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions