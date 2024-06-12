Subscribe
News

Hawk announces the expansion of its Series B funding round

Wednesday 12 June 2024 14:55 CET | News

Hawk, a provider of AI-powered technology for fraud prevention and anti-money laundering, has announced the expansion of its Series B funding round.

 

The extension involves Rabo Investments joining existing investors BlackFin Capital Partners, Sands Capital, DN, Picus, and Coalition. The additional funding aims to further propel Hawk’s international expansion in response to escalating demand for AI-driven anti-financial crime technology. Hawk's explainable AI enables financial institutions to notably enhance their financial crime detection and prevention capabilities while ensuring regulatory AML/CFT compliance.

Representatives from Rabo Investments emphasised their interest in Hawk's use of explainable AI, noting its alignment with their mission to support the financial ecosystem. Furthermore, officials from BlackFin Capital Partners commended Hawk's ability to deliver innovative technology safely within the financial sector.

Sands Capital representatives expressed confidence in Hawk's transformative potential, citing their technology and executive team's contributions to global anti-financial crime efforts. Representatives from Hawk expressed gratitude towards Rabobank for acknowledging their technology's significance and towards existing investors for their continued support.

 

Hawk's explainable AI approach has enabled financial institutions to substantially reduce false positive rates and detect previously unseen crimes. Their modular solution offers AI-powered transaction monitoring, payment screening, KYC, and fraud prevention in real-time, promising greater accuracy and reduced noise compared to traditional systems.

In December 2024, Hawk was chosen by OTTO Payments for scalable anti-money laundering (AML) compliance software. Through this partnership, OTTO Payments made use of Hawk’s transaction monitoring and customer screening technology, supported by explainable AI, to ensure effective AML compliance. Besides meeting regulatory requirements, OTTO Payments wanted an AML solution that would offer efficiency in detecting financial crime. The scalability and accuracy of Hawk’s technology, combined with its explainable AI and intuitive user interface, made it a suitable choice.


Hawk AI

Discover all the Company news on Hawk AI and other articles related to Hawk AI in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





