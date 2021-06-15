|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Hanseatic Bank uses Netcetera's authentication solution

Tuesday 15 June 2021 13:38 CET | News

Hanseatic Bank has unified its authentication processes with a cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) solution from Netcetera.

According to the official press release, the private bank will use the same authentication procedures for credit card payments on the Internet, login to online banking, and self-services, including the ‘Transakt’ app from Entersekt.

Netcetera's authentication app uses Entersekt's PSD2-compliant Transakt SDK. When needed, a request is sent to the user's smartphone via push notification, displaying the content of the business transaction to be released. Using biometrics or alternatively a PIN, the user can accept the request. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, Netcetera, cloud, credit card, online banking, PSD2, biometrics
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like