Halan partners Truecaller for customer call safety

This collaboration allows Halan customers to verify incoming calls, enhancing safety and improving communication through Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID solution suite. As a transformative financial ecosystem catering to millions, Halan aims to deliver seamless and cost-effective financial solutions.
In light of the increasing issue of unsolicited calls faced by smartphone users, the company is focused on providing a secure and efficient communication experience for its customers and partners. By integrating Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID solution, Halan enhances phone-based communication and establishes a reliable brand identity that fosters trust and ensures user safety. This integration helps users easily identify legitimate business calls, significantly enhancing their overall communication experience.
The implementation of Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID solution marks a substantial advancement in Halan's financial services ecosystem. This feature not only improves customer interactions through verified and contextual business communication but also highlights Halan’s commitment to delivering secure and innovative digital services. Key elements included in the solution, such as brand name, logo, category name, verification tick, and a distinctive green badge, further strengthen Halan's position as a consumer-centric brand in the market.
The partnership also leverages Truecaller’s Business Profile feature, which allows Halan to share authentic business information with Truecaller users. This includes displaying the brand’s personality, social links, business details, and selected brand imagery, all of which are designed to enhance customer trust and engagement.
The partnership was discussed by representatives of Halan, who stated that the collaboration with Truecaller ensures customers can verify calls easily, thereby improving their safety and overall experience. They emphasized Halan’s commitment to providing secure and trustworthy service for every customer.
