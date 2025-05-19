Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Greenlight launches Family Shield

Monday 19 May 2025 11:54 CET | News

Greenlight, a money and safety app for families, has launched Family Shield to help caregivers protect seniors from financial fraud and ensure their physical safety.

Family Shield is a subscription-based plan available on Greenlight’s app which simplifies financial account monitoring and offers predictions against fraud, identity theft, and money management errors, alerts, and offers remote features to ensure senior safety.

Greenlight launches Family Shield

Money managing for families

Financial exploitation cost adults aged 60 and over an estimated USD 26 billion in 2023. Personal safety issues are also on the rise, with more than 200,00 adults aged 65 and older being injured in car crashes each year. Adults who are both caring for their children and simultaneously watching over their aging parents are increasingly overburdened by managing these tasks.

Greenlight’s Family Shield plan aims to tackle these problems by protecting vulnerable individuals. The caregivers can link their loved ones’ accounts, including savings, checking, investing, and credit cards, to get alerts for suspicious activity, such as financial mistakes, scams, and suspected fraud. They can also view balance and transaction details in one dashboard and add another adult for extra oversight. If they so choose, caregivers can get a Greenlight debit card with money transfers and spend control, real-time transaction alerts, and purchase protection for their seniors, ensuring safe and wise spending.

Another key feature includes insurance coverage for deceptive transfer and identity theft, which may help reimburse them up to USD 100,000. If a family member’s identity is used to take out loans, apply for credit cards, or apply for financial services under their name, they can recover expenses up to USD 1 million.

Through the platform, caregivers can also monitor their loved one’s location and get alerts when they arrive and leave places, including hospitals, community centres, banks, and their homes. With SOS alerts and crash detection with 911 dispatch, seniors can get help in an emergency and, if they travel on the road, their caregivers can track the trip status and safety through real-time alerts and driving reports.

As caregivers can feel overwhelmed and unsure regarding where to begin with legal, financial, and daily tasks, Greenlight’s Family Shield offers complete guides, FAQs, tips, and checklists, helping them proactively teach senior loved ones how to prevent scams and money mishaps.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, fraud detection, fraud prevention, subscription commerce, personal finance management
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Greenlight
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Greenlight

|
Discover all the Company news on Greenlight and other articles related to Greenlight in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like