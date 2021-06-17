|
Gr4vy completes its PCI Level 1 certification

Thursday 17 June 2021 15:33 CET | News

Gr4vy, a US-based payments platform, has announced the successful completion of its PCI Level 1 certification.

Gr4vy's PCI Level 1 compliant status results from undergoing an annual assessment with a qualified security advisor and an extensive self-assessment questionnaire, while meeting a set of established rules laid forth by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. The certification ensures that merchants that utilise the payment orchestration platform (POP) will have their customers’ payment details stored and protected within Gr4vy's vault.

Gr4vy's PCI Level 1 certified vault is part of the company's cloud-native POP that acts as a conduit between the merchants' ecommerce sites and payment providers. Gr4vy offers Instances, which gives merchants individualised infrastructure in the cloud, delivering the flexibility to manage payments and scale.


Keywords: PCI compliance, merchants, cloud
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
