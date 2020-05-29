Sections
Google to secure voice purchases via Voice Match feature

Friday 29 May 2020 11:13 CET | News

Google has launched a pilot programme for Voice Match, a new voice confirmation feature for purchases made in Assistant.

According to E-Commerce Times, currently the feature is available only for a select number of US-based users, via in-app digital purchases on Google Play and purchases from restaurants that enable food ordering through Google, with limitations on the maximum amount per transaction, and on the total number of daily transactions allowed. Moreover, for security reasons, users must re-authorise their Google account when enabling Voice Match purchasing.

Additionally, Voice Match may help retailers, while keeping the social distance, as Google introduced in April 2020 ways to get personalised results on Google Assistant-powered devices for up to six users, facilitating contactless commerce via devices such as home speakers, cars, and office buildings. Besides, thanks to its accuracy, Voice Match can differentiate between British English, Canadian English, American English and even Singaporean English, the company’s officials stated.

More: Link


