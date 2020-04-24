Sections
News

GlobeX Data to protect against coronavirus-related BEC scams

Friday 24 April 2020 13:57 CET | News

Switzerland-based cybersecurity service provider GlobeX Data has announced that it is planning to launch a new service against BEC (Business Email Compromise) attacks. 

 

BEC attacks are resurging exponentially during COVID-19 due in parts to the lack of home internet security and scrutiny from WFH staff. Additionally, cyberattacks have had a massive resurgence lately stealing everything from social security numbers to medical records.

Recent data from the Association for Financial Professionals found that the BEC scam was the most popular payment fraud attack in 2019, with 75% of all companies surveyed saying they were impacted by it in some way, according to streetinsider.com.

Keywords: GlobeX Data, coronavirus, BEC, business email compromise, cybersecurity service provider, COVID-19, Switzerland, WFH, home internet security, cyberattacks, Association for Financial Professionals, payment fraud
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
