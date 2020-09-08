Sections
News

Giesecke+Devrient invests in Netcetera

Tuesday 8 September 2020 14:16 CET | News

The global security technology group Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has announced its investment in Netcetera to explore growth opportunities in the industry.

Netcetera and G+D entered the strategic partnership in August 2020. Subject to approval by the antitrust authorities, G+D will become a shareholder of the Netcetera Group with its investment. Its funds will be used to accelerate Netcetera’s business growth and global expansion. 

Netcetera brings expertise in digitization and software development. G+D aims to opens further doors for Netcetera in the global market, while expanding its portfolio of solutions for securing transactions with Netcetera's software tools. By joining forces, both companies want to serve the growing demand for digital security together.


Keywords: Netcetera, Giesecke+Devrient, investment, security, digital identity
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Switzerland
