|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

GeoComply partners with NICE Actimize

Friday 1 October 2021 14:44 CET | News

GeoComply, a Canada-based fraud prevention company, has partnered with NICE Actimize to fight financial crime with a location intelligence solution.

To help financial institutions combat this problem, GeoComply announced a partnership with NICE Actimize, a provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions, to offer its location intelligence solutions to their customer base through its X-Sight marketplace.

NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace is a financial crime and compliance ecosystem connecting financial institutions with third-party data, applications, tools and service providers. Specifically, GeoComply may be implemented to help IFM-X, NICE Actimize’s fraud prevention platform, with the same location intelligence solution used for the regulated iGaming industry.

Financial institutions can use these additional data signals to enhance their existing risk models and fraud management tools, reducing fraud costs, compliance violations, false positives, and protect their customers.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fraud prevention, financial crime, risk management, partnership, NICE Actimize, false positive
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like