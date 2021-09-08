|
GBG teams up with SEON to strengthen online fraud prevention

Wednesday 8 September 2021

UK-based fraud prevention company GBG has partnered with Hungary-based SEON to help banks, fintechs, and digital banks increase efficiency and reduce costs due to fraud.

SEON’s technology is integrated into the GBG Intelligence Center to use email, IP, phone, and social media as alternative data for fraud detection, while meeting compliance and data privacy needs.

Financial institutions utilising the GBG Intelligence Center, a module in GBG's end-to-end financial crime management solution, gain data intelligence to augment fraud detection and prevention accuracy by reducing manual work, false positive and false negative rates.


