FTS partners with RightNow

RightNow enforces legal claims by consumers, for example against insurance companies or airlines. For its new product, which is aimed at members of fitness studios, RightNow is using FTS’ digital bank information for the identification and validation of legal claims. Paying members of gyms are entitled to a refund when they are closed due to pandemic lockdowns, and RightNow aims to reimburse a majority of the fees.
If a fitness studio customer contacts RightNow, LegalTech can buy the claims, withhold a fee and pay out the majority of the contributions immediately. With its Open Banking platform, which offers an interface to over 6000 banks in the DACH region, FTS is involved in the validation and identification of legal claims during the application process. The transaction analysis in the claimant's online banking can be used, for example, to calculate the amount of the reimbursement and to prove the existence of the claim itself without the applicant having to submit manual evidence such as bank statements.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions