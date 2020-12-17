|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

FreedomPay, Kount partner to provide identity trust solution globally

Thursday 17 December 2020 15:52 CET | News

US-based payments service provider FreedomPay has announced a new strategic partnership with Kount, a provider of fraud prevention solutions, to offer a fully integrated identity trust solution built into FreedomPay’s data-driven commerce platform. 

FreedomPay and Kount’s portfolio solution integrates Kount’s AI-driven payments fraud prevention solution, Kount Command. Powered by the Identity Trust Global Network, Kount’s solution enables businesses to accept more orders while reducing false positives, manual review rates, and chargebacks.

Via the partnership with Kount, FreedomPay customers globally will be able to leverage an integrated solution that aims to reduce payments fraud and provide a frictionless customer journey, all while achieving PSD2 compliance and 3DS2 authentication.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: FreedomPay, Kount, partnership, identity trust, chargebacks, PSD 2, 3DS 2, false positives,
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like