Fraugster partners with IXOPAY for improved secure payments

Thursday 18 November 2021 14:47 CET | News

Austrian-based payment orchestration platform IXOPAY has partnered with AI fraud prevention Fraugster to provide merchants with fraud prevention and compliance solutions.

The partnership will enhance the already fraud prevention solutions, while BNPL providers will have access to device intelligence to address their complex fraud cases. Similarly, iGaming companies and marketplaces will go live faster benefitting from fraud protection via no-code integration.

Fraugster’s CEO claims that the new partnership will increase fraud prevention integration and will allow clients to receive all the help they need through one platform, reducing costs and risks associated with having multiple vendors to over risk and compliance.

