Forter, Capital One integrate for improved authorisation rates

Forter’s offering is one of the industry's first solutions that enables merchants to have a direct connection with issuing banks to share Forter’s fraud insights to facilitate authorisation rates and decrease false declines. Via Forter Trusted Authorisation, merchants and issuing banks are allowed to leverage Forter’s fraud insights to improve transaction authorisation decisions. Based on initial merchant data, Forter’s fraud insights enable issuers to reduce declines due to suspicion of fraud by up to 50% – all while reducing fraud rates.
Integrating both companies’ solutions ultimately creates value for both customers and the merchants from which they purchase, as it not only enhances authorisation decisions in real-time, but it also facilitates the accuracy of decisions, leading to better overall experiences for the customers.
