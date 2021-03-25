|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Fondeadora selects AU10TIX for its identity verification solutions

Thursday 25 March 2021 13:57 CET | News

Fondeadora, a Mexico-based challenger bank, has selected AU10TIX, to boost the speed and security of its customer onboarding and ongoing due diligence processes. 

The Mexican fintech industry is operating in a highly regulated environment that requires strict compliance to local KYC/AML regulations. For this reason, automatic KYC and digital onboarding processes are critical for challenger banks opening in Mexico.

The partnership combines Fondeadora's digital banking app with AU10TIX's automating ID authentication and KYC flows for the financial sector.

Fondeadora is using AU10TIX's automated solution for Mexican identity document verification, liveness detection, and face biometric authentication to enable identity verification results in a short period of time during customer onboarding and account log-ins. The Mexico-based challenger bank also opted into INSTINCT, AU10TIX's collaborative platform for synthetic fraud detection.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, identity verification, KYC, AML, challenger bank, banks, biometrics
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Mexico
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like