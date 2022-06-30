Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

FIS increases approval rates to reduce ecommerce fraud liability

Thursday 30 June 2022 14:16 CET | News

UK-based financial technology company FIS has announced the launch of its Guaranteed Payment Solution becoming the only payments processor to provide a fully integrated solution to guarantee increased ecommerce transaction approval rates.

Through the new programme, FIS is also looking to eliminate the financial liability of chargebacks due to fraudulent purchases. Its system helps maximise revenue through higher approval rates and creates a faster, seamless embedded integration experience for merchants.

Guaranteed Payments fights record highs in ecommerce fraud, boosting the need to align revenue assurance with fraud prevention for enhanced payment acceptance rates.

According to recent surveys, 90% of merchants lost revenue because of payment fraud in 2021, resulting in USD 443 billion in lost revenues, combined. FIS’s latest offering is currently available across the Signifyd Commerce Network and delivers increased merchant approval rates, providing guaranteed protection against chargebacks.

Guranteed Payments uses machine learning and transaction intelligence to analyse thousands of signals, including identity data such as payment credentials and email addresses to instantly distinguish between potential fraudsters and legitimate orders. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: chargebacks, ecommerce, ecommerce platform, transaction fraud, transactions , transaction monitoring, online fraud, fraud management, fraud detection
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: FIS, Signifyd
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

FIS

|

Signifyd

|
Discover all the Company news on FIS and other articles related to FIS in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like