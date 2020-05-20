Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

First Data to pay almost USD 40 mln to settle FTC charges

Wednesday 20 May 2020 12:24 CET | News

Fiserv's First Data Merchant Services has announced it will pay nearly USD 40.3 million to settle US civil charges.

The charges came after the company knowingly processed payments and helped launder credit card transactions in four scams that harmed hundreds of thousands of consumers. First Data ‘looked the other way’ from 2012 to 2014 as First Pay Solutions opened hundreds of accounts for merchants engaged in fraud, the The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said. Three scams were subjects of prior FTC enforcement actions, and the fourth was a subject of a federal criminal prosecution, the agency said.

The FTC said that the payment processors will pay USD 40 million, which will be used to provide refunds to consumers. First Data also agreed to improve its screening of ‘high-risk’ merchant clients, and hire a monitor for three years. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Fiserv, First Data, payments, FTC, charges, merchants, fraud, FTC, trade, credit cards, transactions, scam, risks, criminal prosecution, federal crime, accounts
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like