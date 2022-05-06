|
First Atlantic Commerce includes 3DS2 with card not present gateway

Online payment solutions provider for the Caribbean and Central America, First Atlantic Commerce (FAC), has announced it supports full transaction processing support for 3DS2.
3DS2 is a multi-factor authentication security protocol to make online payments more secure and prevent fraud attempts. FAC’s 3DS2 technology originally went live at the end of 2020 as a stand-alone solution aiming to support European clients to meet the requirements of the EU’s PSD2 (Payment Services Directive 2).

3DS2 allows cardholders’ authentication in real-time during the online checkout process to reduce fraud and chargebacks, while providing less friction in the transaction process. This process is now available to merchants through FAC, as part of the payment transaction. 

Other benefits of adopting 3DS2 include a faster checkout process, embedded authentication process without redirects, and reduced shopping cart abandonment. 


