News

FinGo reveals vein ID enabled vending machines

Monday 2 May 2022 13:20 CET | News

UK-based biometric authentication provider FinGo has launched FinGoVend, a retail vending machine where users scan their finger to prove their age.

FinGo’s vein mapping tech ‘connects a person’s unique vein pattern to their identity, to enable a range of transactions including payments, access, and recently, identity verification.

Given the age verification service, FinGoVend claims that it is aiding the ‘unattended retail’ for age-restricted products such as alcoholic drinks, e-cigarettes, and vapes. Customers will ‘scan their finger, linking their unique vein pattern to their identity and digital wallet, before purchasing the product.

Company officials stated that brands can expand their reach with new direct to customer relationships. For the hospitality sector, it’s a new frictionless solution to managing age verification and adding additional revenue through more sales points. FinGo teamed up with the RBC Group, which is considered  to introduce the first FinGoVend product.


Keywords: identity verification, biometric authentication, biometrics, fraud prevention, retail
Categories: Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Companies: FinGo
Countries: World
