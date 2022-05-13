FinGo reveals vein ID enabled vending machines

FinGo’s vein mapping tech ‘connects a person’s unique vein pattern to their identity, to enable a range of transactions including payments, access, and recently, identity verification.
Given the age verification service, FinGoVend claims that it is aiding the ‘unattended retail’ for age-restricted products such as alcoholic drinks, e-cigarettes, and vapes. Customers will ‘scan their finger, linking their unique vein pattern to their identity and digital wallet, before purchasing the product.
Company officials stated that brands can expand their reach with new direct to customer relationships. For the hospitality sector, it’s a new frictionless solution to managing age verification and adding additional revenue through more sales points. FinGo teamed up with the RBC Group, which is considered to introduce the first FinGoVend product.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions