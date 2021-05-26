|
Fingerprint Cards, STMicroelectronics to bring biometric platform to market

Wednesday 26 May 2021 15:44 CET | News

Fingerprint Cards (Fingerprints) has entered into a commercial agreement with STMicroelectronics to bring their biometric platform, STPayBio, to market.

The platform aims to improve the efficiency of the key features of a biometric system-on-card in a bid to simplify user enrollment and provide a high end-to-end banking transactions and matching performance.

STPayBio integrates ST’s payment security technologies, the ST31 Secure Element and the STM32 microcontroller, with Fingerprints’ T-Shape 2 sensor module and software platform for payments, which was recently approved by Mastercard. The two companies have been working together to optimise all parts of the platform in one solution, aiming to ease the integration of biometrics into existing card manufacturing processes, enabling global volume deployments, and reducing the total product cost.


