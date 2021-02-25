|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Fime offers local EMV 3DS compliance services in APAC

Thursday 25 February 2021 12:11 CET | News

Fime has become the first to help APAC EMV 3-D Secure (EMV 3DS) vendors with local EMV 3DS pre-compliance and compliance services. 

Customers can now be supported in their local language and time zone, and benefit from an ‘all-in-one’ service, helping them to fast-track compliance projects.

Fime’s experts in France, Japan, and Taiwan are now supporting every stage of EMV 3-D Secure projects globally, from initial migration through to implementation and upgrades. This includes 3DS Server, Access Control Server (ACS), and Software Development Kit (SDK) compliance and pre-compliance testing in line with the latest EMV 3-D Secure v2.1 and v2.2 protocols. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: FIME, ecommerce, product launch, compliance, EMV, 3-D Secure
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like