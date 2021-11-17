|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

FICO launches digitised onboarding solution

Wednesday 17 November 2021 15:07 CET | News

FICO has launched a new loan origination solution powered by its FICO Platform - and delivered globally on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.

The new solution will further be automating the loan origination process. Previously, customers with above-average to excellent credit (a high FICO score) could be approved for a low rate instantly, often within a day, while those with a lower FICO score required additional time - usually a few days - for the lender's back office to review the customer's financial and personal background.

Now being AWS-cloud native, FICO Originations Solution provides financial institutions with the open, extensible platform they need to deliver personalised experiences. The company didn't provide details on pricing, but representatives said that it's priced competitively on a per-application basis.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital onboarding, digitalisation, KYC, cloud services
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like