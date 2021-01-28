|
Fenergo reveals KYC & Onboarding for Salesforce

Fenergo has launched Fenergo KYC & Onboarding for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers with new ways to deliver automated straight through client journeys.

The aim of this initiative is also to satisfy AML and KYC regulatory requirements. The app connects Fenergo's client lifecycle management (CLM) and regulatory intelligence with Salesforce's client relationship management (CRM), which allows financial institutions to facilitate customer experience and accelerate onboarding through front-to-back office integration.

With Fenergo KYC & Onboarding for Salesforce, financial institutions can achieve a 360-degree client view via configurable workflows between front, middle, and back office systems and understand the status of AML and KYC compliance processes in real time. All client lifecycle events including onboarding, maintenance, compliance reviews and offboarding can be completed within the Salesforce user interface (UI). 


