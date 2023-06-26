Feedzai partners with Novobanco

Per the information detailed in the press release, the collaboration is set to further improve the bank’s customer experience, and its digital journey, as well as provide fraud protection.
Novobanco will implement Feedzai’s RiskOps platform to optimise user experience while also adding increased protection to its customers against financial crime.
As a domestic Portuguese universal bank, Novobanco provides a full spectrum of financial products to the corporate and retail segments alike. With 1.5 million clients and EUR 43.8 billion of assets, the bank has a customer-centricity culture set to continuously enhance the experience of its clients, providing them with an omnichannel experience based on transparent, simple, and safe products and services.
This ongoing investment programme sees Novobanco partner with Feedzai to implement its Digital Trust (DT) and Transaction Fraud for Banking (TFB) solutions, both of which work together to provide an increasingly detailed analysis of customer biometrics and behaviour, network, device, and threat data in real-time to better identify legitimate customers and improve fraud blocking prior to it happening.
What is more, Feedzai’s human-centred AI is set to help Novobanco apply fair treatment throughout its customer portfolio by addressing customer bias and improving the overall experience proactively. As a result, the collaboration will enable Novobanco to optimise its solutions for all customers to improve overall trust, satisfaction, and engagement levels.
When commenting on the news, Nuno Pires, Global Head of Sales at Feedzai advised that the company is looking forward to being a trusted partner for Novobanco. The spokesperson believes the Digital Trust and Transaction Fraud for Banking solutions that are part of Feedzai’s RiskOps platform to help Novobanco further enhance its service whilst offering customers a high level of financial security.
Adding on this, Duarte Pupo Correia, EVP, Head of Digital Channels at Novobanco said that as a customer-centric bank, the company is committed to constantly improving and offering the most intuitive, appealing, and secure experience for all its customers. Per their statement, as they continue investing in their digital ecosystem, the implementation of Feedzai’s solutions is believed to help ensure that the company can ‘raise the bar to a higher level’.
