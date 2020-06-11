Sections
News

Federal Bank of India, ACI partner to combat fraud

Thursday 11 June 2020 14:59 CET | News

ACI Worldwide has announced that the Federal Bank of India is leveraging its UP Payments Risk Management solution to fight against fraud.

Through ACI’s solution, the bank can combine fraud detection capabilities with insights into real-time status of card transactions based on pre-defined parameters.

To address the evolving threat of fraud and offer additional security for digital transactions, Federal Bank sought to deploy a solution with real-time monitoring for deterring, detecting, and blocking fraud. ACI customized its fraud and risk management solution for Federal Bank at two action levels: cards and merchants.

More: Link


