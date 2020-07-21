Sections
News

FacePhi expands in LATAM partnering with Naranja X

Tuesday 21 July 2020 13:52 CET | News

FacePhi has announced it is expanding its reach in Argentina with a new biometric recognition partnership signed with Naranja X.

Naranja X is a fintech subsidiary of financial group Grupo Galicia, and this collaboration aims to implement SelphID for digital onboarding. Naranja X customers can use the application as a virtual wallet to send and receive money without a card. Although payment or collection can be processed with a QR code, customers can still use the Naranja card or a bank account to load money.

SelphID digital onboarding is installed on the mobile platform and is compatible with both iOS and Android operating systems. To open new accounts, clients have to take a photo of the identity document and then a selfie for cross-matching to ensure identity verification.


Keywords: FacePhi, LATAM, biometrics, Naranja X, Argentina, identity, fintech, cards, payments, digital onboarding
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Latin America
Securing Transactions

