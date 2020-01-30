Facebook's data partner LiveRamp infiltrated by hackers

Hackers have taken over an account belonging to one of Facebook's data partners, LiveRamp, CNet reports.
The event occurred in October, when hackers commandeered the personal account of a LiveRamp employee and used it to gain access to the company's Business Manager account, thus allowing them to run ads using other people's money. Running a series of ads on LiveRamp's customer accounts on Facebook, viewers were tricked into buying fake products. One of the ads had been viewed more than 60,000 times and directed visitors to a page designed to steal people's credit card numbers.
