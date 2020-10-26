|
News

F5 introduces AI-powered solution for fraud prevention

Monday 26 October 2020 15:30 CET | News

US-based technology company F5 has introduced the Shape AI Fraud Engine (SAFE), an SaaS solution for stopping online transactions fraud.

SAFE utilises an AI engine to evaluate each online transaction across a variety of telemetry, environmental, and behavioural signals to determine user intent and block human fraudsters before the fraud occurs.

SAFE is a fully managed, AI-powered offering that stops fraudsters in real time, resulting in up to 90% less friction for known good users. SAFE can protect both modern and traditional applications, allowing organisations to speed-up their digital efforts and lessen the workload on fraud teams.


Keywords: F5, AI, fraud, fraud prevention, transactions
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
