F-Secure, CyberPeace Institute partner to counter cyber attacks

Friday 26 November 2021 13:05 CET | News

Finland-based cyber security provider F-Secure has partnered with Switzerland-based CyberPeace Institute to cooperate in the forensic analysis of cyber attacks and other areas.

According to a recent report by Microsoft, healthcare was one of the five sectors most frequently victimised by human-operated ransomware and accounted for nearly 10% of Microsoft’s Detection and Response team’s ransomware engagements from July 2020 to June 2021.

Capabilities that F-Secure can leverage to support the CyberPeace Institute’s work include:

  • Intelligence gathering;

  • Reverse engineering malware;

  • Forensic analysis of cyber incidents;

  • Cyber risk assessment of CyperPeace Institute’s beneficiaries’ digital assets.



Keywords: digital identity, cybersecurity, partnership, ransomware, fraud prevention, digital assets
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Finland
