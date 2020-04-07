Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Eurocert selects Cryptomathic Signer for eIDAS-certified electronic signatures

Tuesday 7 April 2020 14:38 CET | News

Polish digital trust services provider, Eurocert, has selected Cryptomathic’s e-signature platform, Signer, to extend its capabilities in remote qualified electronic signature (QES) services.

Using Signer, Eurocert can assist its public and private sector clients to access online applications and digitally sign legally binding documents at any time and from anywhere.

The remote QES service has been delivered in concert with Cryptomathic partner, ESYSCO, which provided integration services together with a web application PDF signing portal and a cardless desktop application for signing locally with keys being kept remotely. In the next phase, a remote video identification solution for simplified and mobile customer onboarding will also be implemented, according to the official press release.

Signer places the Signature Activation Module (SAM) inside the Hardware Security Module (HSM), which means that the signing payload can only be executed from inside the protected cryptographic environment. Signer also offers What You See Is What You Sign (WYSIWYS) functionality, which provides strong non-repudiation and addresses long term validation signature profiles for XML or PDF documents.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Eurocert, Cryptomathic, Signer, eIDAS, electronic signatures, partnership, digital identity, fraud prevention, security, Poland
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Poland
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like