Ermes partners with Zwipe to distribute biometric access cards

Zwipe is known for being a developer of biometric technology for identification, access control, and payment cards. Under this agreement, Ermes will distribute Zwipe's biometric access cards in Italy. Zwipe Access cards use biometric capture and matching technology to securely store the cardholder's encrypted fingerprint template directly within the card’s smart chip during issuance, providing an additional layer of security.
Ermes has placed an initial order for Zwipe Access Demo Kits, which will be used to demonstrate the technology to potential end users. Representatives of Ermes, stated that this biometric solution validates cardholder identity without requiring changes to existing infrastructure, making it suitable for large companies that need enhanced access security. Zwipe representatives emphasized the company's aim to strengthen its presence in the Italian security market through this partnership.
The company, established in 2005, began with the distribution of thermographic card printers and has since expanded into providing identification and security solutions. The company emphasizes flexibility to meet the specific needs of its customers, including budget considerations and product customization.
Zwipe, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, focuses on developing biometric card technology for payment, access control, and identification solutions. The company aims to ensure safe and convenient solutions through its innovative biometric products and services.
