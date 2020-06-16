Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Equiniti to provide KYC service for the invoice finance industry

Tuesday 16 June 2020 13:04 CET | News

Equiniti Group, an international technology-led services and payments specialist, has launched Know-Your-Customer (KYC) for asset based and invoice finance lenders.

This new solution builds on Equiniti’s experience in both serving invoice finance lenders and delivering its proposition as an end-to-end KYC provider. Equiniti will be handling all aspects of the KYC process, from customer onboarding and complex due diligence investigations, through to large scale remediation projects.

Equiniti’s dual automated and managed service supports lenders address KYC demands brought on by evolving regulation. Furthermore, the service provides futureproof access to third-party data sources through universal connectivity, according to the official press release.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Equiniti, KYC service, invoice finance industry, fraud prevention, onboarding, risk management, data
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like