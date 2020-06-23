Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

EQ, Encompass partner for KYC offering

Tuesday 23 June 2020 13:33 CET | News

UK-based digital service provider EQ has announced that it has partnered with Encompass to develop its KYC proposition.

EQ will work with Encompass to automate and use artificial intelligence to analyse data that helps build a picture of a company or individual. EQ provides a personalised, end-to-end service for customers’ KYC challenges, from customer onboarding and due diligence investigations through to large scale remediation projects. 

The partnership will enable EQ’s access to third party data sources through universal connectivity and allow for consistent compliance across jurisdictions. EQ and Encompass will handle KYC corporate onboarding, combining automated data and document discovery, workflow, and client outreach, according to the official press release. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: EQ, Encompass, KYC, UK, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, data analysis, customer onboarding, due diligence, remediation, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like