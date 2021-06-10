ENACOMM partners REDi to boost its fraud prevention capabilities

ENACOMM will be integrating REDi’s fraud prevention software with its own Fraud Control Module and Virtual Interactive Analyst solutions. REDi’s offerings include REDiVerify, REDiNotify, and RediCardControl. Of those, REDiVerify is an analytic solution that monitors transactions to generate risk scores in real time, while REDiNotify allows organisations to send notifications via email, voice, text, and mobile channels. RediCardControl aims to provide people more control over their finances, insofar as it allows people to dictate which transactions should be approved based on factors such as time and location.
ENACOMM ViA enables real-time activity tracking and reporting, and can send an alert whenever suspicious behavior is detected. The Fraud Control Module supplements the ViA, helping organisations respond to fraud on any channel running the analytic platform.
Through the partnership, ENACOMM will become an official REDi reseller, to the extent that the company will be able to package REDi’s APIs alongside its own products when reaching out to potential customers. ENACOMM will provide REDi with communication channels that its customers can use to send alerts to their own end users.
