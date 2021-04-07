Ekata unveils solution for merchant onboarding

Ekata’s holistic solution is designed to solve both sides of the flow: automating the onboarding process via APIs and enabling more efficient manual reviews with a SaaS solution. Key benefits of the Merchant Onboarding solution include:
Onboard micro-merchants and sole proprietor businesses: Ekata customers can build trusted risk profiles for micro-merchants and sole proprietors that lack the typical track record – verifying information and approving or rejecting applications.
Route good customers for automated underwriting: Businesses can shift low-risk merchant applications away from high friction onboarding steps such as supplemental document collection and manual review, towards automated approval.
Reduce time spent in manual review: Businesses can view a key set of individual and business data, reducing the time needed to research data across multiple sources and helping the reviewer make an efficient decision.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions