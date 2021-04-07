|
News

Ekata unveils solution for merchant onboarding

Wednesday 7 April 2021

Ekata has announced its Merchant Onboarding solution to help PSPs, B2B lenders, and marketplaces onboard micro-merchants and sole proprietors across the globe, with more confidence. 
The company set out to help customers facilitate their existing models with risk indicators that show fraud likelihood based on a mix of comprehensive customer data tests and best-practice considerations. Ekata’s new merchant onboarding solution provides unique data that cross-checks the connection between businesses and the individuals behind them, and it enables organisations to assess risk at scale, automate onboarding workflows, and reduce time spent in manual review.

Ekata’s holistic solution is designed to solve both sides of the flow: automating the onboarding process via APIs and enabling more efficient manual reviews with a SaaS solution. Key benefits of the Merchant Onboarding solution include:

  • Onboard micro-merchants and sole proprietor businesses: Ekata customers can build trusted risk profiles for micro-merchants and sole proprietors that lack the typical track record – verifying information and approving or rejecting applications.

  • Route good customers for automated underwriting: Businesses can shift low-risk merchant applications away from high friction onboarding steps such as supplemental document collection and manual review, towards automated approval. 

  • Reduce time spent in manual review: Businesses can view a key set of individual and business data, reducing the time needed to research data across multiple sources and helping the reviewer make an efficient decision.


