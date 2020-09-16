|
EIT Digital launches PeasyPay biometric payments solutionx

Wednesday 16 September 2020 14:34 CET | News

European digital innovation and entrepreneurial education organisation EIT Digital has launched startup PeasyPay to offer biometric payments.

Digital profiles of the customers' palms and faces are created through the app, which is available on both Android and iOS, by taking a selfie and a picture of their palm with a camera in a mobile device. Users then have to register their bank card details on an integrated, secure payment gateway.

The PeasyPay solution is fully compliant with all European regulations, especially GDPR and national data protection laws. Under GDPR's provisions, the processing of biometric data for uniquely identifying purposes is not authorized, unless the data subject has given explicit consent for a specified purpose. During the pilot phase only customers based in Hungary, Spain, Slovenia and the UK were able to download PeasyPay from a local app store. By the end of the year, the app will be rolled out globally.




Keywords: EIT Digital, PeasyPay, biometric authentication, digital ID, online payments, secure payments, GDPR, Europe, Hungary, Slovenia, Spain, UK
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Europe
