News

eftpos to launch new ecommerce anti-fraud tools in 2021

Tuesday 23 March 2021 14:21 CET | News

Payments vendor eftpos has announced the launch of two new ecommerce anti-fraud tools in 2021.
Scheduled for the beginning of November 2021, the two new anti-fraud capabilities are:

  • Network Fraud Scoring – aimed at helping financial institutions assess the risk associated with individual transactions;

  • eftpos Secure (EMV 3-D Secure) – two-factor authentication for consumers, which helps reduce risk for both consumers and merchants.

The tools have been in development for several years and follow the earlier introduction of enhanced security and fraud services from eftpos, including the eftpos Tokenisation service in 2016 and the upgraded Disputes and Chargebacks platform in 2017. eftpos also launched its first ecommerce service in August 2020 for Australian businesses that accept recurring card-on-file transactions from their customers.

More: Link


Keywords: eftpos, fraud prevention, 3-D Secure
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Australia
