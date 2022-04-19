|
eBay wants sellers to provide invoices from their suppliers

Tuesday 19 April 2022

eBay has demanded sellers to provide the name of their suppliers along with copies of invoices.

eBay requested sellers on its website to offer a copy of their ID and an invoice showing the supplier from whom they purchased an item that has not yet been delivered along with a copy of their business EIN notice, and a bank statement.

Because eBay processes payments on sellers' behalf, they've requested a lot of identifying information from sellers they have migrated to Managed Payments, but that's different from information about their suppliers.

eBay is a global commerce company that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. They exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses, and organisations of all sizes.


Keywords: eBay, ecommerce, e-invoicing, merchants, retail
Categories: Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Companies: eBay
Countries: World
