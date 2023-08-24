Decisions secures SOC2 Type 2 compliance and HIPAA certification

The SOC2 Type 2 certification affirms Decisions' compliance with acknowledged industry standards encompassing security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Under the oversight of Moss Adams, a professional services firm, the certification procedure entailed a thorough assessment of Decisions' policies and procedures. This confirms the company's dedication to enhancing its data security protocols in an ongoing manner.
The collaborative efforts of various departments, including Security and Compliance, HR, CloudOps, QA, System Administrators, and Development teams, ensured seamless alignment with the trust services criteria and security requirements set forth by SOC2 and HIPAA.
Alongside the SOC2 Type 2 certification, Decisions was also recertified in June 2023 for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). These certifications exemplify Decisions' dedication to maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance across its operations.
Decisions' representatives have highlighted that this achievement provides customers with the assurance that the company continuously upholds and improves its policies and procedures to safeguard their data and sensitive information. Attaining this certification ahead of schedule underscores their dedication to prioritising data security and privacy while keeping their commitment to maintaining high standards of excellence.
Looking ahead, Decisions remains committed to upholding SOC2 Type 2 compliance standards and enhancing its security posture and compliance measures. Future initiatives include introducing a platform for dark web scans of Decisions employees, enhancing monitoring of company assets, and implementing automation for gathering compliance evidence.
With the Decisions no-code automation platform customers can fix the customer experience, modernise legacy systems, ensure regulatory compliance, and automate anything in their business. They help people who know what to do, get it done, and change their world.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions