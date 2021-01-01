DataVisor reports increased fraud rates in social networks

A key takeaway from DataVisor's Report shows that the social space has been hit especially hard and may be fast becoming the fraudulent space. According to their data fraud within social networks showed the highest increase as more consumers logged on, and many were unsure how to detect legitimate communication from fraudulent messages within the space, Bizreport reveals.
Researchers note that up to 90% of financial fraud attempts are account takeovers, and those numbers continue to rise. However, the number of attempted attacks using new account creation or transactions are trending downward. Other interesting findings from the report include:
Desktop fraud rates are 7.4%, mobile platform fraud rates are 0.5%;
50% of fraudulent users are using the Windows platform;
34% of fraudulent users come from web/desktop browsers and 26% from mobile browsers;
'Rooted' and 'Jailbroken' devices have a 22x higher rate of fraud attacks.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions